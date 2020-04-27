In the communiqué released after the meeting chaired by the President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, the board said with the state competitions already concluded before the pandemic, they would try their best to finish up as soon as possible.

“The NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Championship, which state competitions have already been concluded (with some zones having also completed their competitions) will run its full course immediately after the COVID-19 and resumption of football activities,” the communiqué read. While appreciating all their partners and sponsors, which included Zenith Bank, the NFF planned to meet up with them in coming weeks, so as to chart a way forward immediately everything returns to normal. Speaking on the development, the CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu said the outfit was committed to the development of football in the country and sports in general especially from the grassroots. According to him, Zenith Bank had seen the impact of her investment in the Future Eagles, with some of them already playing for the various junior national teams. Onyeagwu however prayed that everything return to normal as soon as possible around the world,