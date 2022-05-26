The 2022 edition of the Zenith Bank Grandslam Tennis championships, which started on Monday, at the Tennis courts of the Ikoyi Club, is now in a crucial stage.

Tournament favourite, Destiny Da Silva, had an easy ride over Amos Gagar with a straight sets victory of 6/2, 6/2 in one of the matches decided late on Tuesday just as Club Captain, Ekene Nwaokolo defeated Victor Ufuoma 6/1, 6/3.

In another encounter, Akinola Ayodeji was one set up with a 6-4 advantage before his opponent Labisi Abayomi scratched.

Layiwola Okoya, playing in the men singles B category defeated Celestine Ezeokoli 6/4, 6/1 just as Idris Bello-Osagie whipped Vishal Kirpalani 6/1, 6/1

The encounter between Segun Abijo and Sule Mustapha was one of the most explosive of the day. Abijo won the first set at 6/2 only for Mustapha to win the second 6/3. The decisive set kept the spectators at the edge of their seats but in the end it was Abijo who won the pulsating tie 10/6.

Other matches saw Peter Arikhan beating Chudi Igwe 6/2, 6/3 while Gaius Usoh defeated Charles Mozie 6/1, 6/2 just as Adedayo Ayoade also defeated Hilary Eledu 6/1, 6/2.

