One of the major sponsors of the Nigeria Football Federation, Zenith Bank, has commended the Super Eagles for their exploits so far in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt.

Super Eagles won two games 1-0 respectively against Burundi and Guinea in the preliminary stage to book a passage to the last 16 where they defeated Cameroon 3-2 in a keenly contested encounter.

In the quarterfinal, the Bafana Bafana after edging out host Egypt, were unable to withstand the firepower of the Nigerian team as Eagles pip them 2-1 to book a ticket to the last four.

The Eagles will now take on Algeria in the semifinal billed for Cairo on Sunday.

The Group Managing Director of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, commended the fighting spirit of the Eagles adding that they have displayed the quality of champions.