The Annual Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Grandslam Tennis championship is entering the home stretch with interesting results recorded on Wednesday night at the tennis section of the elite club.

In the Singles A category, Chairman of the tennis section, Akeen Mustafa, leads by example by moving into next stage.

He lost first set 1/6 but the second was at 3/3 when Victor Onyenkpa

scratched due to injury.

Rume Dubre after winning first set at 6/0 also forced tennis section captain Ekene Nwaokolo to scratch in the beginning of the second set. In the Men’s Singles B cadre, Sesan Dada defeated Layiwola Okoya 3/6, 6/1, 13 – 11. It was a tension soaked match in which Dada came back from a set down to win the tie 2-1. The last set was most entertaining as it ended 13-11 in favour of Dada.

Bayo Osoba, also in the Singles B cadre defeated Idris Bello-Osagie 6/1, 6/2, while Segun Abijo also fought back from a set down to beat Peter Arikhan 4/6, 6/3, 10 – 6.

In the ladies singles, Ejehi Effiong defeated Florence Mandela in straight sets of 6/0, 6/0 while Chizoba Onuoha also whipped Eniola Oshiga 6/2, 6/1 to move on.

Defending champion, Godwin Kienka, in the Veterans Singles walked over Segun Durojaiye while Olaleye Olowe defeated Kolawole Alawaiye 6/1, 7/5.

