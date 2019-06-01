The 2019 Zenith Bank/ Ikoyi Club Tennis tournament will end today with the Men’s Singles A final highlighting what promises to be a colourful ending to the 10-day event as Kalada Kienka, the top player at the club’s ladder board battles Nishant Abbi.

To reach the final, U.S. returnee Kienka defeated 2018 champion Gbenga Familomi 6-4’ 7-5 while Indian Abbi also edged section chairman Bimbo Okubena in an exciting contest. Familomi had defeated Kienka’s dad, Godwin in the last final to dethrone the tennis buff.

Kalada has already declared that his eyes is firmly on the top prize while Abbi, who was once the prime player at the club is eager to bounce back with this tournament which is rated as the top among the hosts of the section’s tournaments.

In the women’s cadre, Julie Allagenyi will strive to defend her title as she squares off with Maryann Chuks, the section’s vice chairman.

Allagneyi was ruthless with a double baggel win over Ego Mbagwu while Chuks was stretched by Chizoba Onuoha in a keenly-contested clash ending in a 6-4, 6-7, 10-8 scoreline.

The Men’s Singles B final will also be decided alongside the Men’s doibles, Women’s Doubles and four other titles. Section chairman Okubena promises a colourful final which he said has always been the tradition of the Zenith Bank sponsored event.