The annual Ikoyi Club Tennis tournament sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc entered crucial stage on Wednesday as Kalada Kienka, one of the favourites in the men’s singles continued his impressive form

Kienka, in one of the quarterfinal matches of the men’s Singles A defeated Ezomo Imoukhuede 6/1, 6/3 to book a semifinal berth of the ongoing tournament at Ikoyi Club 1938.

Gbenga Familoni also edged out Tochukwu Adino 7/6, 6/4 in a tough duel just as Nishant Abbi defeated Ishmael Nwokocha who pulled out (scratch) at 6/3.

In other matches, Bimbo Okubena, President of the Tennis section of the club, defeated Akeem Mustafa 6/4, 6/4 in a highly entertaining encounter just as Lanre Oladimeji had to play three sets to beat Olusegun Abijo 1/6, 6/2, 10/3.

In some of the late games on Tuesday in the Ladies Singles, Julie Allagenyi moved into the semifinals of the Ladies singles after beating Florence Mandela 6/0, 6/0 while Ego Mbagwu also moved on with a straight sets victory of 6/0, 6/4 over E. Effiong. Chizoba Onuoha also defeated Rose Monu 6/0, 6/2 just as M. Chuks defeated E. Oshiga 6/2, 6/1.

The Super Veterans Singles which had players of over 70 years competing for honours saw C. Akpunonu beating C. Agwuibe 6/2, 6/1 while W. Jibunoh was also 6/1,6/2 better than T Umar.

The competition started on May 22 at the tennis section of Ikoyi Club 1938 with about 120 smashers participating across all events. It is one of the biggest sports events in the calendar of the club will feature various events in both male and female.

Tennis section President, Okubena, who is also competing said he was impressed with the standard exhibited so far this year.

“We are really having a great tournament with the standard being witnessed across all the categories. This is interesting and I am sure the sponsors will be delighted too,” he said.