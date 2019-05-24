The annual Ikoyi Club Tennis tournament sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc started on Wednesday at the tennis section of Ikoyi Club 1938, with about 120 smashers participating across all events.

This competition, which is one of the biggest sports events in the calendar of the club will feature various events in both male and female category.

For the male, there are two tiers of men’s singles for the top active tennis players. There are the veterans and super veterans categories for people in their 60s and above. This could be the most interesting, since club members will compete for honours to earn bragging rights.

One of the past winners of the men’s singles event, Godwin Kienka is not taking part in this edition, but the son, Kalada, will compete for honours.

“I expect interesting competition and Kalada will be there, while I just sit back and enjoy the tournament,” Kienka said.

For the women, they will compete in the Ladies Open event and the Ladies singles.

The Chairman of the Ikoyi Club tennis section, Abimbola Okubena said arrangements had been concluded to make the two-week event glamorous in all aspects.