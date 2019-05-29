The annual Ikoyi Club tennis competition sponsored by Zenith Bank enters crucial stages from today, as participants seek tickets into final stages

On Wednesday last week, the tournament started at the tennis section of Ikoyi Club 1938, with the team event that ended at the weekend.

The men and women singles, which are standard tournament, that involves doubles for the veterans and super veterans categories started on Monday also at the venue.

In some of the results recorded Monday night, Dele Oshiga defeated Muyiwa Kayode 6/3, 6/4, Hillary Eledu defeated Emma Awure 6/3, 6/4 and Babatunde Olujobi defeated Charles Mozie also in straight sets of 6/1, 6/2.

Some walkovers were recorded, as Bola Ayorinde sent out Segun Durojaiye, without hitting the racquet. Same went for Peter Amangbo, who walked over Ik Madueke, Lasore Layemi walked over Eteilbert Uzoeto, Nishant Abbi achieved same feat over Mike Nwokolo-Oba, while Ishmael Nwokocha also walked over Gabriel Ogbeche.

In other games, Lanre Oladimeji defeated Mrityunjay Morang 6/2, 6/1, O. Abijo defeated F. Ugwueke 6/1, 6/1, E. Anikibe defeated J. Azekwoh 6/1, 6/1 and S. Ofoegbu also beat J. Ntephe by same straight margin of 6/1, 6/1.

Interestingly, Tennis section President, Bimbo Okubena defeated S. Oladapo 1/6, 6/3, 12-10 in a tension soaked encounter, while Kalada Kienka defeated Ekene Nwokolo 6/0, 6/2.

In the women cadre, Rose Monu defeated Mobolaji Ogundairo 7/5, 4/6, 10-8, while Florence Mandela defeated Nneka Gagar 6/1, 6/4.

Tennis section boss in Ikoyi Club, Okubena, yesterday said the competition had been interesting, with participants enjoying themselves.