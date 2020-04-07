Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, has introduced an automated voice banking service, an interactive voice response (IVR) solution which enables customers to perform basic banking transactions by dialing a dedicated phone line through their registered phone numbers and following the prompts.

By simply dialing +234 (1) 278 7000 from the phone number linked to their accounts and following the prompts, customers can pay DSTV/GOTV bills, restrict their accounts or block their cards, request account statement via email, view the last five transactions, transfer funds, buy airtime, and do lots more.

Speaking on the launch of the product, the Group Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said that the “Zenith automated voice banking service is designed to ensure a truly amazing experience that will offer convenience for our teeming customers”. The GMD added that the self-service product offers quick response to customers in addition to security entrenched by the multilayer authentication mechanism. He urged the bank’s customers to take advantage of this unique service particularly at this critical time when the physical interface with banks has been greatly impacted due to social distancing and restriction of movement in some states of the federation due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.