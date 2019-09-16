Nigerian Army Amazons women basketball team maintained their invincibility, as curtain draws on the second phase of the Zenith Bank sponsored, NBBF organised Women Basketball League, held at the ABU Zaria indoor sports hall.

Backed by their fans, their day six game, which incidentally was the last game of the centre, was a good icing on their performance, as they pummeled Adamawa Flames 92-41, the biggest win of the centre.

The Coach, Paul Patrick tutored side smarting from a walkover over debutant, Exousia Angels, defeated arch challengers, GT 2000 52-40, dusted Taraba Hurricanes 56-27, and recorded two wins on Day five of proceedings, 73-28 and 69-25 against Kebbi Equity Angels and Zamfara Hurricanes respectively

The camp of debutant, Exousia Angels, Adamawa, went up in frenzy, as the team recorded her first victory in the second phase of the Zenith Bank sponsored league, beating Kebbi Equity Queens 51-40.

Exousia recorded its second win, 41-20 against Zamfara Hurricanes but, its celebration was cut short in its game against GT 2000, where they lost 53-45, when they surrendered a 12-11, 14-9, first and second quarter lead.