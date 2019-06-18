Team South West and South South at the weekend emerged the champions of the 2019 Zenith Bank/Nigeria Football Federation U-13 and U-15 championships respectively.

It was a display of best of football from the grassroots level as the youngsters showed class from the start of the championships to the last day.

With five matches played, South West thrashed North Central 5-0 in their final game to top their group with maximum 15 points, with plus 13 goals difference ahead of South South with 12 points having lost only to South West.

South East, North East, North Central and North West finished third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

It was all drama in the U-15 category as South East, who were the group leaders before the final game lost 2-0 to South South, allowing them to lift the trophy with 13 points, just one point ahead of South East.