Sponsor of the just-concluded Delta State Principals’ Cup football competition, Zenith Bank Plc, has expressed delight over the overall assessment of the fourth edition which ended at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, on Thursday, November 28.

School of Commerce Warri defeated Zappa Mixed Secondary School 2-1 in the final to lift trophy and a brand new coaster bus.

Executive Director, Zenith Bank, Mr. Henry Oroh, who represented the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of the bank, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the sports-loving outfit was proud of the youth developmental competition.

Oroh said: “I congratulate all the schools that participated in this year’s edition – from the Local Government Stage to the Final. I commend you all for your rare display of sportsmanship, tenacity and hard work throughout this tournament.

“Zenith brand is well known for its immense contributions to the development of youths and sports through diverse investments in youth-focused initiatives in the country, including the Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup, Annual Zenith Bank Youth Parade, Zenith Women Basketball League, Zenith/NFF future Eagles and Next Gen Tennis Championship, among others.

“Our support and sponsorship of these youth-focused initiatives underscores our relentless drive towards youths development, as they are the future of our nation and economy.”