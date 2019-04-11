The sponsor of the just concluded Principals’ Cup Football Competition, Zenith Bank has expressed delight on the standard of the 2019 edition, which was the third.

The competition was revived after 27 years in limbo three years ago, courtesy of a partnership initiative between the bank and the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration of Delta State.

Zenith Bank’s GM and Head, Delta Zone, Lucky Ighade said the organization was excited that the tournament had been getting better with every edition.

He said: “The boys are all very talented. I am particularly impressed with the standard of the final match. Our team monitoring the competition also gave us positive reports about the standard exhibited during the early stages of the tournament, even at local government level.

“We are happy that some of these boys will in future be good ambassadors of the country in football. That is why we are so proud that it is getting bigger and better with every edition.”

Obule Integrated School, Sapele defeated Boys Secondary School, Obiarugu 2-1 in the final match of the Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup decided at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on April 1.