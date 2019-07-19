The Management of Zenith Bank, one of the major sponsors of the Nigeria Football Federation, has showered praises on the Super Eagles for finishing third at the 32nd edition of the Africa Nations Cup, taking place in Egypt.

After a 2-1 loss to Algeria in the semi-finals, the Eagles bounced back strong to defeat Tunisia 1-0, on Wednesday.

Striker Odion Ighalo scored the only goal in the third minute to ensure Nigeria finished on a high at the continental football showcase.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the outfit was proud of the overall performance of the Eagles.

He noted that to emerge third among 24 finalists was a good feat by all standards.

Onyeagwu said: “Football, like every other sport, is not easy and we are aware that all the finalists would attempt to emerge first.

“We appreciate the Eagles because only the two teams in the final did better than them. They gave a very good fight and winning the bronze means they, at least, have something to show for their efforts.

“Other top teams like Cameroon, Egypt, Morocco, Mali, Cote d’ Ivoire and even Ghana crashed out in the second round and quarterfinals, but the Eagles finished in the best three. We salute the team and our partners, the Nigeria Football Federation, for a good job.

“Striker Odion Ighalo also scored five goals and on verge of emerging top scorer. This is good for us.”