One of the biggest sports promoters in the country, Zenith Bank PLC, is set to stage two competitions later this month at the elite social club, Ikoyi Club.

Zenith Bank has been the sole sponsor of the national women’s basketball league for close to two decades and also was a partner with the Nigeria Football Federation for many years staging the youth U15 fiesta in various parts of the country and also paying the salary of the Super Eagles coach at some point.

The bank is also the sponsor of the Delta State Headmasters’ Cup and Delta State Principals’ Cup respectively.

On May 14, the Zenith Bank Swimming competition takes centre stage at the Ikoyi Club while on May 23rd, the outfit will also stage a tennis tournament at the elite club.

Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, is excited that the bank’s sports programmes for the year are taking off.

Onyeagwu said: “We are always passionate about our various developmental programmes in the sports sector. There are events we stage in various social clubs to make the club members keep fit and also feel good just as we stage some youthful events in the clubs too to boost the knowledge of the children in sports.

“Other events are still coming up later this year after the swimming and tennis at Ikoyi Club. We are committed to raise future champions for Nigeria and to also make some stars at the senior level represent the country well at continental and global events like we are doing in national women basketball.”