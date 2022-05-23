The finals of the Zenith Bank Ikoyi Club Inter-School Swimming Gala (Primary School category) were suspended last Saturday due to heavy rain.

The programme, which has been serving as one of the key avenues for development of swimming in Nigeria, was just about hitting full stride when the heavens open up non-stop for most part of the day forcing the decision to hold proceedings

According to the Swimming Section chairman, Kunle Adeniji, “We had to make the difficult but right decision to postpone the event to ensure the safety of the swimmers and to maintain the integrity of the results documentation and collation.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He stated that a decision will be taken soon and be communicated with all stakeholders regarding a new date to complete the unfinished races.

President of the Aquatic Federation of Nigeria, Babatunde Fatayi-Wiliams said the decision was in line with international standards.