The finals of the Zenith Bank Ikoyi Club 1938 Inter-School Swimming Gala (Primary School Category), which was forcefully suspended due to heavy rain last weekend, will now be concluded tomorrow .

Chairman of Ikoyi Club swimming section, Kunle Adeniji, said the new date was picked following consultations with various stakeholders.

“We are set to go as all the logistics implications have been worked out and we expect a clement weather this time around, and we also look forward to another successful programme,” Adeniji said.

The 5th edition of the programme, which serves as one of the avenues to discover and nurture swimming talents for Nigeria had fourteen schools and three teams in attendance.

The Secondary School version held on May 14 was won by Grange School Ikeja thanks to the heroics of Kanu siblings Chioma and Chukwudi.

Participating schools are Childrens International School (CIS), Grange, St. Saviours, Lagos Preparatory School (LPSS), Greensprings Lekki, Meadow Hall, Italian school, Priory Preparatory, River Banks, St. Jude’s, Bowine, Greenville and Krystal Bal.

