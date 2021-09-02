The 2021 edition of the annual Zenith Bank Tennis competition at the Ikoyi club, Lagos, continues today with several matches expected to go down.

The tournament, which started on Monday, saw the defending champion, Godwin Kienka, defeating Ebenezer Emeruem 6/2, 6/2 in his first game played on Tuesday while Olaleye Olowe came out victorious against Kunle Ogunkoya in a game that ended 6/2, 6/3.

Kienka will continue the defence of his title with a crucial game against Olowe today.

Ebhohimen Eboigbe walked over Pascal Ebhohimen in their game as Edet Akpaso defeated David Freddi 6/0, 6/0.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.