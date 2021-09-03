Julie Kpamor, who defeated Ejehi Effiong in the first semifinal 6/0, 6/2, will be taking on Maryann Chuks, the conqueror of Eniora Oshiga for a place in history as the 2021 champion of the Ladies sin- gles.

Bola Ayorinde will be up against Dele Oshiga in the Men’s Singles B semifinal after wins against S. Osoba and Muyiwa Kayode respectively.