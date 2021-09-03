The 2021 edition of the annual Zenith Bank Tennis competition at the Ikoyi club, Lagos, continues today with several quarterfinal and semifinal matches taking place across several categories.
All the finals expected to take place on Saturday, the final day of events with competitors in the La- dies Singles final already out.
Julie Kpamor, who defeated Ejehi Effiong in the first semifinal 6/0, 6/2, will be taking on Maryann Chuks, the conqueror of Eniora Oshiga for a place in history as the 2021 champion of the Ladies sin- gles.
Bola Ayorinde will be up against Dele Oshiga in the Men’s Singles B semifinal after wins against S. Osoba and Muyiwa Kayode respectively.
