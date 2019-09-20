It promises to be a festivity of tennis at the Lagos Country Club as the 2019 Zenith Bank Tennis Championships commence today.

According to section chairman, Seyi Adewunmi, the tournament that would feature as many as over 80 participants, will keep the club bubbling for the next two weeks.

Adewunmi expressed gratitude to Zenith Bank, stressing that the A-tier banking institution is helping people to get longer life through their sponsorship.

Club captain, Kola Ashiru, informed that five events would be competed for, namely, Men’s Singles (A and B) Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles and Veteran’s Doubles. He disclosed that over 70 players have already registered for the tournament, which would also feature a multiple of junior events aimed at developing budding talents in the club.

Zenith Bank Assistant General Manager for Retail Banking, Lanre Oladimeji, pointed that the bank has been at the forefront of supporting sporting activities at all fronts in Nigeria, and are delighted to be staging a tournament at the Lagos Country Club.

“From the grassroots up to the elite class, we owe the commitment of supporting and sponsoring sports dearly to our hearts and for this tournament; we will continue to give support as the need arises. We have been sponsoring sports for so many years and that tradition will continue for a very long time.”