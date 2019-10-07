Zenith Bank women’s League defending Champion, First Bank of Lagos has qualified for the national final 8 from the Atlantic Conference Centre in Ibadan after 5 wins.

Newly formed Air Warriors of Abuja proved to be the surprise package of the 2019 season after dispatching all oppositions with commanding display with 5 wins after 5 games.

The qualification of MFM of Lagos never came easy, as the club snatched a late victory against former Champions, Dolphins on match day 5 to record its fourth win and punch a Zenith Bank Women’s League final 8 slot alongside Customs, whose only loss was to Air Warriors in the Savannah Conference.

The battle for the last ticket in the Atlantic Conference would be between Delta Force of Asaba with 8 points and Sunshine Angels of Akure with 7 points from 2 wins.

Although Nigeria Army Amazons’ qualification is not yet guaranteed in the Savannah Conference, the club enjoyed a third spot in the Conference with Black Gold Queens on 8 points and Plateau Rocks on the 5th spot hot on their heels.

Action will resume on Monday with MFM Queens taking on IGP Queens, while Oluyole Babes tackle Sunshine Angels.

Last placed Ogun Babes will battle Dolphins who would be hoping to bounce back after the harrowing loss to MFM.

First Bank will hope to continue their winning run when they face fourth placed Delta Force.

In the Savannah Conference, 6th placed Taraba Hurricanes will hope to be the first team to record a win against Air Warriors, while Nigeria Army would be desperate for a win over Adamawa Flames in its quest to book its national final 8 ticket.

Plateau Rocks will also hope to mount pressure on teams above who are still within touching distance with a another win against Kaduna Angels who had only managed one victory in five games.

2018 Zenith Bank Women League bronze medalist, Customs would be up against Black Gold.