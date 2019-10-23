Defending champions, First Bank and Air Warriors will meet in one of the semifinal games at the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League National Final 8 today.

The Elephant Girls were the first team to qualify for the semifinals as they recorded another emphatic win over league debutants, BlackGold 90-33 points.

Grace John was the highest scorer for the Elephant Girls with 17points and four assists, while Ifunanya Okoro recorded 16 points, five assists and five rebounds in the first quarterfinals game.

In another quarterfinal game, Air Warriors booked their semifinal spot with another 103-50 points impressive win against Plateau Rocks

The Plateau State-sponsored team struggled against the well balanced team from Abuja.

For Air Warriors, it was all about Blessing Kasham, who scored 18 points with two assists and six rebounds, as they ran riot to lay claim to one of the semifinal tickets.

Murjanatu Musa also posted the player of the match display with 26 points, two assists and 12 rebounds.

Gloria Umeh of Plateau Rocks had 22points, three assists and two rebounds

Dolphins and Delta Force gave fans what to talk about for a very long time to come in the third quarterfinal game of the Zenith Bank sponsored final 8

The match went down to the wire with the teams going to overtime twice, as both teams finished the game 72 points apiece at the end of regulation time.

Despite the loss, Delta Force did not go down without a serious fight as they succumbed to an 88-89points defeat.

Dolphins have qualified for the semi finals and will face the winner between MFM Queens and Customs of Abuja.