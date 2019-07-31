Defending Champions, First Bank and Dolphins Basketball Club have confirmed their status as the big teams in the women basketball league, with their current exploits in the Atlantic Conference of the 2019 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League.

First Bank was ruthless in the first two games decided by beating Ogun Babes 90-28 and Oluyole Babes 87-23 to demonstrate readiness to retain the title.

Dolphins were also impressive with a victory margin of 89-26 recorded over Oluyole Babes and 90 44 win recorded against Ogun Babes.

Our correspondent reported that only these four teams are competing in the Ibadan centre of the Atlantic Conference.

The crunch match in the group between Dolphins and First bank was still in progress as at the time of filling this report yesterday.

In the Akure centre, the Mountain of Fire Ministries defeated Sunshine 78-51, whipped IGP Queens 77-32 and also recorded 63-51 win against Delta Queens in their first three games. 27 teams are competing in this year’s competition, which is witnessing a new format under the current board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation led by Musa Kida.

It was expected that 144 matches would be decided in the four centres at the end of proceedings on August 1.

While other centres will continue hostilities today to determine those moving into the next stage of the league, the Ibadan centre had ended its first round proceedings.