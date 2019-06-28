Some of the teams campaigning in this year’s Zenith Women’s Basketball League have continued to intensify their preparations ahead of the season expected to tip off on Monday, July 1.

Players of one of the teams expected to vie for honours this year, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Women Basketball club of Lagos are currently in camp training as they prepare for their second season in the league.

It would be recalled that the Shade Olukoya Queens, as the team is called, took the league by storm last season and narrowly missed out on a place in the continent, after losing the third place game, which saw them finish fourth.

Speaking with our correspondent during one of their training sessions, the vice-captain of the team, Oluchi Nzekwe, said they were ready to perform better than they did the last time.

“Last season, we just came together with few weeks to the start of the season, and we were able to achieve what we did,” she said.

“This time round, we have been training so hard and looking forward to the start of the season. We are not looking forward to qualifying for the playoff alone, but targeting a continental slot.

“We are not under any pressure because apart from having a young team, we now have some experienced players in the team, which will help us to achieve our goal.”

Dolphins, Oluyole Babes and the defending champions, First Bank, are also in their respective camps warming up for the start of the season.

Meanwhile, the sponsors of the league, Zenith Bank Plc, has reiterated their commitment to supporting Nigeria youths, especially through sports.