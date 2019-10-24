Air Warriors and MFM Queens will clash in the final of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League National Final 8 today.

Air Warriors defeated defending Champions, First Bank, in the first semifinal decided yesterday.

Despite leading for the better part of the game, First Bank surrendered their title with a point loss as it ended 61-62.

Blessing Kasham dropped 18 points and two rebounds, while Chinwe Okah recorded 13 points, one assist and four rebounds in a game that went down to the wire.

Rebound Queen, Murjanatu Musa had 17 rebounds, three assists and nine points.

In the second semifinal, MFM Queens defeated Dolphins. Having lost to Dolphins earlier in their group B encounter, the Olukoya Babes came determined against 2018 finalists to clinch a last minute 58-53 points win.

Although Gbihi Cynthia scored 20 points for Dolphins, combined efforts of Ezebilo Grace with 17 points, two assists and 11 rebounds, alongside Ijeh Ifumnanya’s 11 points gave MFM Queens the deserved win.

It will be all to play for when MFM face Air Warriors who earlier defeated them in the group B game.

In the third placed game tomorrow, First Bank will play Dolphins.