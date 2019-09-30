The Conference phase of the ongoing Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League starts today in two centres – Abuja and Ibadan.

Each of the two cities will host eight teams with four expected each expected to qualify for finals billed for Lagos at a date to be announced later by the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

The Secretary General of the NBBF, Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi said the 16 teams involved in this stage of the competition qualified from the first and second phase competitions which took place in four centres nationwide.

The16 teams have been drawn into the traditional Atlantic and Savannah Conferences.

In the Savannah Conference, new entrant, Nigerian Army Amazons who remained unbeaten after 12 games will face Kaduna Angels, Taraba Hurricanes and Adamawa Flames who all emerged from the Zaria Centre.

Other teams in the Savannah Conference include Air Warriors Nigerian Customs, Plateau Rocks and Black Gold Queens.

In the Atlantic Conference in Ibadan, First Bank under Lateef Erinfolami and the Peter Ahmedu tutored Dolphins Basketball Club will continue their rivalry for a place in the continue with a battle for a place in the National Final 8.

Also in the Atlantic Conference is MFM Basketball Club, Ogun Babes, Oluyole Babes, Sunshine Angels of Akure and Delta Force.

The Conference phase ends Tuesday, October 8, 2019.