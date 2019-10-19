Delta Force started their 2019 Zenith Bank Women’s League National Final 8 campaign on a winning note after defeating Delta Force 56-44 points.

Despite starting behind schedule, the group A game lived up to expectations as the Asaba-based team sealed their win 11-10, 23-12-12, 12-21, 9-13 on the back of the man-of-the-match performance from Ruth Okafor who recorded a double double, scoring 20points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

Plateau Rocks won the first quarter 23-22, but it was not enough as Delta Force roared back in the second half to win.

The second game of the day between BlackGold Queens of Abuja and Dolphins of Lagos in Group B was a one-sided contest as Dolphins decimated the Abuja-based team, 84-35.

Gbihi Cynthia scored 13points, two assists and two rebounds to hand her team a perfect start to the 2019 Zenith Bank Women League National Final 8 campaign.

The 18 points and four rebounds by Wandoo Hembem were not enough to give Black Gold the desired win.

More group games will be decided today.