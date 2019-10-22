Champions FirstBank of Lagos continue their journey towards retaining their Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League title today as the quarterfinals of the National Final 8 take place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

The nine-time champions will be jostling for semi-final spots along with the seven other teams who have also been participating in the Zenith Bank-sponsored post-season since Friday.

The other teams in the Final 8 are Customs of Abuja, Delta Force of Asaba and Plateau Rocks (all in Group A with FirstBank), as well as Group B teams Air Warriors of Abuja, Dolphins of Lagos, MFM of Lagos and Black Gold.

The Elephant Girls finished top of their group by winning all three games and they will face Group B’s bottom team, Black Gold, in the first quarterfinal game today. Black Gold lost all their group games by big margins and are not expected to stretch the almost unstoppable FirstBank in what should be a one-sided encounter.

Group B winners Air Warriors, who won 20 of 21 games in the regular season and have a 100 percent Final 8 record, so far, take on Group A’s fourth-placed team Plateau Rocks in the second quarterfinal match-up.

The Air Warriors have been in great form and are tipped to be one of the contenders for the prestigious Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League title.