Delta Force slumped 42-67 to First Bank in their first defeat at the ongoing Zenith Bank Women Basketball League National Final 8.

The Delta team tried all they could against First Bank, but their offensive prowess was put under check from the determined bankers who had a total of 25 defensive rebounds.

Okoro Ifunanya, with 14 points, six assists and four rebounds and Regina Iornumbe with 14 points provided the platform on which the Elephant Girls built their success.

In the second game of the day, which was a local derby between two Abuja-based sides- Air Warriors defeated Black Gold Queens 87-58points.

The scoreline did not reflect the stiff competition between the two sides due to the wastefulness of Black Gold ladies inside their opponent’s paint.

Experienced Blessing Kasham was the highest scorer for the Warriors with 31 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

As expected, the game between MFM and Dolphins went down to the wire which was decided in the last few seconds of the game.