The national women’s Basketball League, Zenith Bank Basketball League, which went on break after the first round hostilities resumes this weekend in four centres nationwide.

After the technical committee meeting and arrival of teams on Friday September 6, the jump ball at the four centres take place on Saturday September 7.

The centres are South West (Ibadan), South East (Akure), North West (Zaria) and North Central (Abuja).

In Ibadan, the Indoor Sports hall of the Liberty Stadium will host First bank, Dolphins, Oluyole Babes, Ogun Babes and Ekiti Angels. Akure is the home of the South East centre, with Delta Force, IGP Queens, MFM Queens, Coal City Queens, First Deepwaters and Sunshine Angels.

Zaria is the base of the North West centre, which hosts Taraba Hurricanes, Kebbi Angels, Adamawa Angels, Zamfara Babes, Exousia Angels, GT 2000 Queens, Nigeria Army Amazons and AHIP. North Central base is Abuja with Nigeria Customs, Benue Princess, Plateau Rocks, Nasarawa Amazons, Blackgold Queens, Air Warriors Babes, FCT Wings and Kanem Queens of Borno competing for honours.

These teams featured in the first round hostilities shortly before the Afrobasket competition, which D’Tigress won in Senegal.

According to a release signed by the Secretary General of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi, the second phase will end on September 12 as teams were expected to depart on September 13.

Defending Champions, First Bank, Dolphins, MFM and Nigeria Customs are some of the teams with a superb run in the first phase.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu charged the players to double their efforts to make the cut for the women’s national team, D’Tigress.

“We expect a keen contest and it is important for the players to put up their best to enable them to break into the national team, D’Tigress,” Onyeagwu said.