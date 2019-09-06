The head coach of Mountain of Fire and Miracle (MFM) Women Basketball team, Adewunmi Aderemi is targeting the final phase of the Zenith Women’s Basketball League, which enters its second phase this weekend in four centres nationwide.

Aderemi, popularly called Owolo, was optimistic that his girls would maintain the impressive run recorded in the first phase.

The MFM ladies won all matches to emerge tops in the Akure centre tagged South East centre with Delta Force, IGP Queens, Coal City Queens, First Deepwaters and Sunshine Angels also on parade.

“We are ready for the second phase. It is going to be as tough as ever but I am optimistic we are going to win again. Our target is the final phase in Lagos and we will make it,” he said.

After the technical committee meeting and arrival of teams on Friday (today), the jump ball at the four cetres takes place on Saturday September 7.

Other centres are South West (Ibadan), North West (Zaria) and North Central (Abuja).