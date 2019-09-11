Action continues in the 2019 Zenith Bank-sponsored Women’s Basketball League as teams battle for places in the national conference phase.

On Day one of the Zenith Women’s Basketball League, defending champions, First Bank of Lagos, pummeled less fancied Ogun Babes 110-30 points at the South West Conference in Ibadan.

Dolphins also showed their superiority over Oluyole Babes 104-31 points.

Day two results saw First Bank hammer Oluyole Babes 95-23 points to maintain their unbeaten run in the league, while Dolphins won Ogun Babes 90-40 points.

In Akure, MFM under Aderemi Adewunmi defeated DeepWater 73-36 points. It was a close battle between Sunshine Angels and IGP Queens. At the end of the duel, the Nigerian Police-sponsored team won 40-37 points.

Day three results saw Delta Force inflicting another loss on Sunshine Angels 58-49 points. MFM beat IGP Queens 66-30 points.

In the North Central Zone, holding in Abuja, Air Warriors beat Black Gold 94-45 points, FCT Wings overpowered Nassarawa Amazons 56-37 points, Plateau Rocks outscored Kanemi Queens 61-32 points while Nigeria Customs walked over Benue Princesses 20-0.