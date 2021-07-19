After missing hosting the annual Zenith Bank Delta Principals Cup in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, the fifth edition of the competition designed for secondary schools within the stage will stage a return in September.
According to a statement, the competition is scheduled to run between Tuesday September 28 to Thursday November 25, 2021.
The press conference will take place on September 28 at the Conference Hall, Olorogun Felix Ibru Secretariat, Asaba while the kick- off will be taking place on October 7, at St. Patricks’ College, Asaba.
The third place match and the final billed for November 25, will be taking place at the Stephen Keshi Ultra-Modern Stadium, Asaba.
It would be recalled that School of Commerce Warri emerged winners of the 2019 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup after defeating Zappa Mixed School, Asaba 2-1.
Meanwhile, the management of Zenith Bank has expressed its joy in contributing to the expected success of the country’s basketball teams at the fast approaching Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Zenith Bank alongside other banks in the country, Access Bank and GT-Bank donated $200,000 to the two basketball teams, D’Tigers and D’Tigress for their Olympic Games preparation.
