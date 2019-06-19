The 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship, sponsored by Zenith Bank, has produced six national winners who will represent Nigeria at the world championship taking place in New York, the United States of America, from July 28 to July 31.

National winners of the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist Nigeria Competition are: PowerPoint 2013-Ayomide Abiodun, Aduvie International School, Abuja, FCT; Word 2016 – Mbah Arinzechukwu Nnamdi, Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun State; • Excel 2013 – Pwahatado Vawe, Aduvie International School, Abuja, FCT; Excel 2016 – Iyke-Osuji Victor Chibuzor, Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun State; Word 2013 – Laah Asat Shawn, Regent Secondary School, Abuja, FCT and Udonsak Ubongabasi John, Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun State.

The students would be accompanied by two ICT teachers: Mr Timothy Osaigbovo, from Aduvie International School, Abuja, FCT and Mrs. Victoria Adebayo, ICT Teacher, Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun State.

Zenith Bank Plc, one of the biggest banks in the country by tier-1 capital and the most profitable bank in the country, has partnered with ReadManna, organizers of the competition in Nigeria, since 2007 and sponsored Nigerian winners’ participation in the World championship.

The championship is organised annually in Nigeria by ReadManna Empowerment Initiative, a not-for-profit company led by Mrs. Edna Augusto and focused on empowering students and youth in Nigeria with practical and relevant basic computer skills aligned to global standards. ReadManna is authorised by Certiport Inc, a Pearson VUE company, the initiator of CertiportMicrosoft Office Specialist World Championship for Students to conduct this international annual championship in Nigeria.

The MOS World Championship challenges students to demonstrate their proficiency in the use of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel – Versions 2013 and 2016, and is open to all students aged between 13 and 22 years that are enrolled in an academic institution.

This year’s competition, which was held over a period of 7 months between 1 October, 2018 and 30 April, 2019 received about 1200 entries from 21 Secondary Schools in Lagos, Abia, Kaduna, Ogun, Rivers, Kwara States and the FCT.