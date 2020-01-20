Chiamaka Ajeamo

Poised to meet the ever-changing market challenges and needs as technological inventions continue to disrupt industries globally, Zenith Exhibitions is set to hold Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa (EMWA) exhibition and conference in Lagos.

The event which seeks to unite markets across West Africa is billed to hold at the Landmark Centre, from April 28-30, 2020.

According to Joseph Oru, the Project Director, the event will showcase the industry’s best ideas, innovations, technologies and cost-effective solutions to raise productivity within the manufacturing and industrial machinery environment.

Oru added that there will also be lectures to discuss significant trends and issues in the industry.

“To prepare for the future of our industrial sector, companies need to focus on building operational excellence by investing in technology and innovation and taking on new practices.

“The event will welcome over 2,500 visiting professionals and feature over 85 companies and brands and four countries.

“Therefore, the event is positioned as a significant platform for the exchange of ideas and innovative thinking, joint development of concrete solutions, valuable partnerships and new business deals.

“This is coupled with the overwhelming need for a meeting point for captains of industries, professionals and enthusiasts to converge and touch on industry trends, share knowledge, experience, and discuss happenings within their different spheres of operation.

“It provides an opportunity for participants to pool ideas, collaborate in order to help one another in an effort to take advantage of prevailing technology to offer better products and excellent support and other allied services.

“EMWA is exclusively dedicated to the entire manufacturing equipment sector, offering specialists, traders and buyers with an all-inclusive category of products and services, but Nigeria will play host to the conference.

“With Nigeria’s demographic advantages and expanding market opportunities, the event is an attractive business hub for industrialists and investors to capitalise on its growth,” Oru said.