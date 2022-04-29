Zenith Bank Plc yesterday announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, with a growth rate of 22 per cent in Gross Earnings, which rose from N157.3 billion in Q1 2021 to N191.5 billion in Q1 2022.

From its unaudited statement of account presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Thursday, April 28, 2022, the strong double-digit growth in the topline culminated in an increase in the bottom line, as the Group recorded an 11 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) increase in profit before tax, from N61.02 billion in Q1 2021 to N67.99 billion in Q1 2022.

Similarly, Profit after tax also grew by 10 percent, from N53.06 billion to N58.19 billion over the same period. The growth in the topline arose from both interest income and non-interest income. The bank’s Interest income grew by 25per cent, from N101.12 billion in Q1 2021 to N126.38 billion in Q1 2022, while non-interest income rose 12 per cent from N51.20 billion to N57.23 billion. The growth in interest income and non-interest income arose from the combined effects of an improvement in interest income on loans and advances (as risk assets continue to grow and pricing is gradually improving) and an improvement in non-interest income as the Bank continues to deploy its retail strategy, thereby acquiring more customers and expanding its electronic banking income from the increased volume of transactions across all its channels.

Total assets grew by 9per cent from N9.45 trillion to N10.32 trillion in 2022, mainly driven by growth in customers’ deposits. Customer deposits grew by 12 per cent, from N6.47 trillion in December 2021 to N7.25 trillion in March 2022. Savings account balance, which is solely retail grew by over N68 billion and is a validation of the robust customer acquisition strategy and versatile electronic platforms and digital channels.

Loans and advances also grew by 6 per cent, from N3.5 trillion in December 2021 to N3.7 trillion in March 2022, boosting the Group’s interest income and displaying the Group’s appetite for high-yielding risk assets creation. This development also helped to boost the net interest margin (NIM), as it improved from 6.0 per cent in March 2021 to 7.3 per cent in the current period, while the capital adequacy ratio improved slightly from 21.1per cent to 22.1 per cent.

Going into the remainder of 2022, the Group will continue to focus on sustainable growth across all its business segments and deploy technology platforms and digital assets intuitively to serve its various customers’ needs to deliver enhanced returns to its stakeholders.

Zenith Bank’s track record of excellent performance has earned the brand numerous awards, including being voted as Best Bank in Nigeria in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards, for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria in the World Finance Banking Awards 2021, Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020, and Best in Corporate Governance’ Financial Services’ Africa 2020 and 2021 by the Ethical Boardroom.

Also, the Bank emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands 2020 and 2021, Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital in the “2021 Top 1000 World Banks” Ranking by The Banker Magazine and the Retail Bank of the year at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BOFI) Awards 2020 and 2021.

