Following the recent fire incident at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Saleh Dunoma, said Zenith Insurance has conducted an evaluation of the damaged facility and has agreed to pay the claims in full.

Dunoma who said the airport had been covered by an insurance policy however expressed his delight that there was no casualty in the incident which engulfed a part of the airport terminal.

Dunoma who stated this while on a visit to the air- port assured that FAAN will do all within its powers to ensure that the airport is renovated as soon as possible, so as to ameliorate the inconveniences the incident is creating for the airport users.

The visit was the second of such from the management of the FAAN, as the Director of Engineering Services of the Authority, Mr. Salisu Daura had also led a team of management staff to the airport immediately after the inferno.

Dunoma, who used the opportunity to appreciate the incumbent Governor of the State, Governor Rochas Okorocha and the Governor Elect, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha for their support and timely intervention during the incident, also thanked the Air Force commandant, the Divisional Police Officer, Owerri airport command and their team for the role they played during the incident.

Dunoma who said a committee had been constituted to inquire into the remote cause of the incident, advised the Owerri airport management to continue to engage the host communities and other stakeholders to ensure peaceful co-existence and the prosperity and growth of the airport.