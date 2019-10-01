Action commences Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League commences in the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences as the battle for a place in the National Final 8 begins.

In Ibadan, Oluyole Babes face MFM Queens at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Liberty Stadium, in what will be the curtain raiser in the Atlantic Conference phase.

At noon, the Zenith Women’s League defending Champions, First Bank will be up against Ogun Babes while Dolphins tackle Delta Force at 2pm.

The last game of the day will be between IGP Queens of Lagos and Sunshine Angels of Akure at 4pm.

On Wednesday, Ogun Babes will face Oluyole Babes in the first game of the day while Delta Force will be eyeing a win when they come up against IGP Queens at 12 pm.

The game between Sunshine Angels and Dolphins promises to be a cracker with many tipping the match between the Aderemi Adewunmi led MFM and First Bank as the game of the day in the Atlantic Conference.

In the Savannah Conference, The Nigerian Customs team of Abuja will hope to start their 2019 National Conference finals on a winning note when they come up against Plateau Rocks at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Abuja.

Despite finishing top of their group during the group stage, Air Warriors of Abuja know that will count for nothing when they file out against Adamawa Flames in the second game of the day.

Black Gold will be up against high flying Nigerian Army at 2pm with the last game of the day between Kaduna Angels and Taraba Hurricanes coming up at 4pm.

Match day 2 fixtures on Wednesday in Abuja will have Black Gold taking on Kaduna Angels, Customs face Adamawa Flames, Taraba Hurricanes will be up against Plateau Rocks while the big game of the day will be between Air Warriors and Nigerian Army at 4pm.