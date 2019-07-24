Joe Apu

Zenith Bank Plc has announced the commencement for this year’s Women’s basketball league due to tip off Friday with a sponsorship boost of N70 million.

At a media briefing held at the Zenith Bank Headquarters on Victoria Island, Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Ebenezer Onyabo said the sponsorship is in continuation of the bank’s commitment to the development of women basketball in the country.

“We started this journey exactly 15 years ago and the partnership has been a fruitful one. It’s in line with our commitment that we are announcing this sponsorship. It’s exciting to note that most of the girls that have passed through the Zenith Bank Women League have gone ahead to represent Nigeria winning the AfroBasket 2017 and finishing 8th place at the FIBA Women World Cup in France last year. We’re encouraged by the results and charge the NBBF under the leadership of Musa Kida to continue with the good work.