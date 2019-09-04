Three teams will be looking at maintaining their winning runs when the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League resumes on Saturday.

The teams are First Bank, Customs and MFM. They enjoyed an unbeaten run in the first phase of the league, which ended shortly before the start of the Afrobasket championship.

And so, lovers of the game are in for another exciting round of amazing basketball action in continuation of the 2019 Zenith Bank Women’s League taking place in four different venues from Saturday.

The apex women’s basketball league, which uniquely has been divided into four conferences, will see 27 teams battling for a place in the Conference finals.

In the North Central Conference, unbeaten Nigerian Customs women with seven wins, so far, this season, will hope to surmount the onslaught of Air Warriors and Plateau Rocks who are second and third on the table with six and five wins, respectively.

In the South East Conference, table toppers MFM Women’s team, under Aderemi Adewunmi, will hope to stay strong and pick one of the available tickets before Sunshine Queens, IGP Queens, Coal City Queens, Delta Force and First Deep Waters.

Eight teams will be competing in the North West Conference, holding at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The Liberty Stadium Ibadan Centre will have fierce rivalry with Dolphins of Lagos and First Bank Women’s Basketball Club who are the defending league champions slugging it out against Ogun Babes and Oluyole Babes.