From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor-Elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has given clarifications on a media report that quoted him as saying he okayed the approval of N20 million for entertainment and others during his upcoming inauguration slated for March 17.

Soludo made it clear that no money would be spent during his inauguration; not even a kobo, as there are more important things to do with taxpayers’ money which would be more beneficial to Ndi-Anambra.

“Somebody wrote a report claiming I said we won’t spend more than N20 million during my inauguration. That’s not true. I expressed a wish that not even one kobo of Anambra’s money should be spent on the swearing in; not even a penny. What are we spending for? Is it not an event that three, four or five persons will attend and I say, ‘so help me God’ and then proceed to my office to work? What are we spending for?

“There will be no partying, no event, no etielogwu dance or anything. I’m just showing up for work; and on the first day at work, like I said in the beginning, I will work for more than eight hours. I have lined up what I will do that day.

“So, not one kobo will be spent that day. The person that wrote N20 million, I don’t know where they got that one from. It will be work, work, work. Great things will happen in Anambra,” Soludo said.

The incoming governor made it clear that he was all out to promote ‘Made in Anambra’ products and others produced in Igboland, reiterating his resolve to drive Innoson vehicles manufactured in Nnewi and wear Akwete dress to make a statement.

“It is not just a dress, it is a statement. You know that in the entire South East, this is the only textile industry alive. Akwete is handmade by women of Akwete in Abia State.

“Igbo land is one, and we must promote it. I made it clear that I will promote anything made in Anambra and other parts of Igbo land. These textile firms and shoe industries will be promoted by us,” he assured.