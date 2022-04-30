From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The organisers of the Zuma Film Festival, have said that the Federal Capital Territory was going to be a top investment destination that would further unlock the potential of the creative industry to its residents.

According to them, this is going to be the outcome of the event holding between May 1and 7. The 2022 edition, is jointly sponsored by the Nigerian Film Corporation and the Federal Capital Territory Administration, following a previous Memorandum of Understanding signed between both parties for which Abuja would be the host city for the film festival in Nigeria over the next 10 years.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to the organisers, modalities have been put in place to ensure that this year’s edition is bigger and better and further unlock the creative potentials of the nation’s capital.

These were stated at a pre-event briefing organised for the press in Abuja on Thursday ahead of the weeklong event themed: “Show the money”. Director, Operations, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Samuel Atang, FCTA, pointed out that Abuja, having rapidly garnered a reputation as a pleasant tourist destination with its rich cultural mix, beautiful sights and a bustling entertainment industry will sustain using the Zuma Film Festival as a springboard. Tijani added that the collaboration between the FCTA and the NFC will not only ensure a bigger and better Zuma Film Festival but will also provide residents of Abuja investment opportunities in the nation’s creative economy.