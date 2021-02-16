Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane has acknowledged that he is struggling to accept a growing amount of injuries to his first-team players.

Los Blancos have improved in recent weeks, winning their last three matches to keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

However, Dani Carvajal became the latest player to join the club’s injury list on Sunday after pulling up with an issue during the first half of the game against Valencia.

With Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and Eder Militao also among his absentees, Zidane has admitted that he has been left frustrated by the situation.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Zidane said: “I don’t understand. There are a lot of injuries, I’m worried. When I lose a player, as a coach it bothers me. It’s a relapse

“I’m sorry for Carva. He played 25 minutes very well and I’m upset because he’s very important to us, but I can’t explain the reasoning to you. As a coach, having injuries is the worst. They’ve come back to hurt us again.”

Real only have two more fixtures to play during February, the next being against Real Valladolid on February 20.