Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lambasted Nigeria’s first president, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and some other Igbo leaders for “playing into the hands of the Hausa/Fulani oligarchy and betraying the Biafran cause.”

The other leaders the pro-Biafra group also castigated included Ohaneze president, Nnia Nwodo and the governors of the South East states.

In a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB claimed the way Ahmadu Bello was father of modern hate speech in Nigeria was the way Azikiwe brought betrayal into Eastern Nigeria political mentality with his one Nigerian philosophy.

“The same way Ahmadu Bello is the father of modern hate speech in Nigeria is how Nnamdi Azikiwe is the father of Igbo One Nigeria… He

was an appeaser and a man dominated by the desire to rule an empire he did not conquer”.

The pro-Biafra group said many did not understand the extent of the damage Dr. Azikiwe allegedly did to the people of the old Eastern Region during the civil war, adding that he went abroad and described Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu as petty tyrant.

“Many have been led to believe that Zik was in fact, one of the greatest Igbo of his generation but in reality, he was the problem that Igbo still suffer today in Nigeria. Just few days ago, it was discovered that, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik) appealed to the French government to stop sending aid to Biafra referring to our people as rebels. And in this very message that will be shared, you will see the same Zik speaking to the press in London during the war and rebelling Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu as petty tyrant.

IPOB said it was ironic that in spite of all Dr. Azikiwe did to sabotage the people’s struggle for freedom, Governor Willy Obiano went ahead to declare a public holiday in Anambra State as to celebrate Zik’s birthday and thereby mocking the memories of those that died during the civil war.

“Isn’t it ironic that, in spite of everything Zik did to sabotage our people’s struggle for freedom that, Governor Willy Obiano would declare a public holiday in Anambra State as to celebrate Zik’s birthday and thereby mocking the memories of those that died during the genocide of 1967-70?

“The problem we have in Biafraland is that, the younger generation of our people who lack the true knowledge of history still refers to Zik as some human god whereas in reality, Zik was inspired by personal ambition.”

IPOB named the true leaders to among others include Mazi Mbonu Ojike, Dr Michael Okpara, Brigadier Timothy Onwuatuegwu, Col. Joe

‘Hannibal’ Achuzia, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, it described as the greatest of them all; Phillip Effiong, Dr Akanu Ibiam, Professor Eni Njoku and Sam Mbakwe.

IPOB listed Igbo leaders it said had made efforts to make the Igbo nation something to envy about, but have been frustrated by the Hausa/Fulani, saying the latest is Air Peace boss, Onyema.

The release said that Igbo leaders and business moguls could only be free when they come together and join IPOB to demand for their freedom, stressing that they will flourish and prosper more in their own country where their government will even help their dreams and innovations to manifest.