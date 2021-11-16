From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Nigeria is still grappling with the consequences of poor management of the country’s diversity and differences.

He spoke at the second Igbo Nsukka Zik Annual Merit Award 2021 held in Abuja on Tuesday, appealing to Nigerians to focus on the factors threatening the realization of Nnamdi Azikiwe’s dream regarding integration, national unity, and economic emancipation.

“I believe that the ideals, philosophy and wisdom of Azikiwe are very relevant now, as we seek to chart a way forward for our beloved country, at this particular time in our nationhood. The nation owes Nnamdi Azikiwe a debt of gratitude. His outstanding role while working with other great nationalists to secure the independence we enjoy today was legendary. “Nigerians of different generations will continue to remember his extraordinary efforts towards keeping Nigeria one, and his belief in Nigeria’s greatness anchored on equity, justice and inclusion. “An indigene of Eastern Nigeria, born in Northern Nigeria and established in Western Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe had a cosmopolitan life experience and disposition that prepared him for his role in the society. “This enabled him to envision a progressive Nigeria, whose diverse tribes and tongue would blend to produce a great nation to lead the rest of Africa. “Whether as a political leader, author, journalist and media owner, Zik was sincere in his consistent rhetoric about freedom and economic emancipation. He spent most of his life fighting for the progress of this country and the well-being of her people. “It is therefore, a thing of great significance that this group: Igbo Nsukka United Front, chose this very special day to evoke the nationalist spirit and principles of Azikiwe and restore to our consciousness, those ideals that raised our optimism about a cohesive and peaceful nation. A nation that would draw its strength in ethnic tolerance and accommodation and project to the world the beauty of unity in diversity,” he said. Speaking further, former President Jonathan said: “In those early days, Azikiwe never minced words on his fervent belief and optimism in the great potentials of our uniquely diverse society. He lived and died for one Nigeria, believing that what binds us is greater and more beneficial than what divides us as a people. “While most political pundits insist that the potentials for Nigeria’s greatness remains potent, our nation has continued, since independence, to grapple with the consequences of poor management of our diversity and differences. “Recently, I addressed another forum where I delivered a paper titled ‘Redefining Democracy: Yearnings of the Minority in a Democratic Setting’ which dealt extensively on Nigeria’s diversity and minority rights. “In that discourse, I made the point that our inability to manage our diversity is a major stumbling block to our socio-economic development as a nation. “When I convened the 2014 National Conference as President, my intention was to create an environment that would enable our citizens to dispassionately address those issues that are pushing us towards divisive politics and sowing the seeds of discord in our polity. “I believe that, in a complex and diverse country like ours, the journey of nationhood and march to greatness is not a sprint but a marathon.

However, to get it right we need to do much more to unite our people and integrate our society, in order to build a nation of selfless patriots and citizens, citizens as defined by the Greek philosophers.

“That is the type of country envisioned by our nationalists. That is the only way to turn our huge population, rich diversity and the outstanding resourcefulness of our people into a positive force that would transform and enhance the greatness of our dear country. “I have no doubt in my mind that God Almighty has deposited in our land and in our citizens, the indefatigable spirit and creativity to unite, work and relate in a harmonious way and make our country great. “As I conclude, I should emphasise that we need to come together and agree on how to strengthen those mechanisms and institutions that would promote the harmonization and functionality of our diverse people. This will ensure equitable distribution of resources and opportunities and inspire harmony, patriotism, justice, peace and sustainable development. “Let me also say that, as we hold this dialogue in memory of Zik, I expect the discussants to focus their attention on the factors standing in the way of realizing the dreams of Nnamdi Azikiwe and other nationalists regarding integration, national unity, and economic emancipation,” he noted.

Speaking while proposing a toast, former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, lamented that Nigeria presently is not the dream of late Azikiwe, even as he noted that there is still a glimpse of hope.

“I have a speech to present. I wanted to say that if Zik is to be alive today, he will not recognise Nigeria again. This is certainly not the Nigeria of Zik’s dream. He will not be happy with the monumental failure we are seeing today. I, however, believe that it is not a hopeless situation. There is still hope and bright future for a new Nigeria,” he quipped.

In his own speech, President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor, enumerated what Zik would have done in the present day Nigeria.

Represented by the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the Pan-Igbo Socio-cultural group said: “If Zik were alive, he would convinced President Muhammadu Buhari to view the South East through the same lens as those that voted for him enmasse during the 2015 and 2019 general elections.