By Henry Uche

Mr. Wonderful season 2, a follow-up to the season 1 series, comes with thrills and chills to calm the nerves of Nigerians.

According to the producer, Zik Zulu Okafor, Mr. Wonderful espouses the nature of man and tells a life story of Brenda’s grandfather who is considered a rolling stone that gathers moss – because he’s able to do so many things at the same time. This man epitomizes a creative spirit, the resilient and persevered Nigerian, one who moves on even in the toughest of time, always daring the unknown.

The season 1 highlighted some social ills like fraud, kidnapping, fake clergy, child trafficking and armed robbery, while season 2 comes with a whole lot to espouse the inherent dangers in the aforementioned crimes.

“Mr. Wonderful is a re-invigoration, a fountain and reincarnation of Brenda’s grandfather in a dramatic way where people find interpretations to their life challenges. He possesses experience and connections to weather the storms threatening people, but unfortunately his problem remains unsolved. That makes him a Mr. Wonderful,” the producer said.

Directed by Bola Akanbi (Enigma), the cast includes Jude Orhorha as Mr. Wonderful, Chioma Nwosu as Mrs. Wonderful, Kelechi Udegbe as Murkhalia (sports betting agent), Uche Anyamele as Mr. Mustapha aka Musty (police officer), Tessy Brown as Iya Ruka, Hakeem Raman as Baba Ruka, Emeka Okoye as Mr. Ojo, and Maureen Okonkwo as Mrs. Ojo.

