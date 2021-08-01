By Christy Anyanwu

Zikel cosmetics recently had a fun party with young makeup artists in Lagos to announce the launch of its new Lipglaze. The makeup brand collaborated with Bregha, a beauty influencer and professional makeup artists.

Lipglaze comes in six luscious variants of pigmented, ultra shine, super hydrating, and metallic to complement the African skin tone.

Speaking with journalists on the choice of Bregaha for the collaboration, Chief Executive of Zikel Cosmetics, Kelvin Ezekiel said Bisola Omoregha (Bregha) is one of the best makeup artists in Nigeria who has distinguished herself in what she does.

“Again a lot of our clients have yearned for this collaboration which is why we decided to do this,” Ezekiel said.

According to him the Zikel Bregha Lipglaze is specially formulated with unique mineral complex that provides a glossy seal of conditioning colour, which moisturizes, hydrates, and plumps the lips.

