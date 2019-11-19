Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A Taskforce set up by the Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), yesterday, battled to enforce the directive that all markets in the state be shut down to commemorate the birthday of Nigeria’s first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

President of ASMATA, Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu had directed market leaders to close shops following a declaration of public holiday by Governor Willie Obiano in honour of Zik’s birthday.

“The state governor has issued a directive that all markets in Anambra state should be closed on Monday November 18 in commemorative posthumous birthday celebration of Dr. Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe, the Owelle of Onitsha,” Ekwegbalu said in a circular to market leaders.

It was observed that while major markets were shutdown, some street markets such as Ose, Ajasa and others opened for business. The Taskforce in patrol vehicles were moving round Onitsha to enforce the directive. In some places, the taskforce met resistance from traders who defied the directive by conducting businesses along the street markets in Onitsha. The traders protested the directive saying it should be restricted to overnment markets and not street markets.

Meanwhile, Human Rights, Liberty Access, and Defenders Peace Foundation (HURIDE) has condemned the closure of markets and the shutdown the economic activities by Governor Obiano in honour of Zik’s birthday.

Chairman of HURIDE, Dede Uzor said what the governor should have done was to organize workshops, seminars and symposium, rather than shutdown the economy of the state.

“Markets, banks, business activities and other social activities were shutdown because of Zik’s birthday. The policy of closing down market is unnecessary and uncalled given the harsh economic situation.

“95 per cent of Anambrans are traders and artisans, most of them make a living through trade. And considering the harsh economic policy of the government, the governor should have looked at the plights of the people before giving such directive. People are suffering, there is hardship, bad roads everywhere. We condemn the closure of markets and shutting down of economic activities for the celebration of posthumous birthday of Zik. What are we celebrating? That a man who died many years ago will lead to the closure of markets and business activities? Our government should have a rethink; what we should be celebrating is good governance and not the dead,” Uzor said.