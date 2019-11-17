Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Immediate past President of Sierra Leone, Mr. Ernest Bai Koroma has stated that bad governance was the main reason behind migration in most countries in Africa, including Nigeria.

Koroma spoke yesterday at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Anambra State as a guest lecturer during the 8th Zik’s annual lecture series where he spoke on the topic; Migration and development in Africa: patterns, issues and challenges.

Dignitaries at the event included among others: Governor Obiano represented by Deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, Senator Jim Nwobodo, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Mr. Peter Obi and Gov Emeka Ihedioha represented by Prof. Viola Onwuliri among others.

He said, “Bad governance and the concomitant effect of poverty, lack of economic opportunities, freedoms and basic social services remain underlying factors for modern economic migration.”

The former president, however, added that there are positive impacts of migration, both to sending and receiving countries, saying that, there may be negative impacts, especially for the sending countries which tend to suffer brain drain.

Proffering solution to the negative impact of migration, Koroma said, “I have brought in my personal experience to underscore why governments and the private sector must work towards creating the pathway that gives hope to our youths.

“Those departing because of socio-economic conditions should not take long to discover that they are running away from a thriving economy. Others who flee conflict should be made to realize that they are part of the solution.”

Koroma charged leaders of Nigeria to stem the tide of unnecessary migration by fixing the country and making it enjoyable for the citizens.

He added that as a president in Sierra Leone, he ensured that the country was very peaceful and that not one journalist or activist was unjustly detained.

Earlier the Vice-Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof Charles Esimone in an address said the Zik Annual lecture was endowed to not only remember the person of the Rt Hon Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe , the driving force behind African nationalism, the doyen of Nigeria’s independence struggle and thereafter building a rampart for the country’s unity, but importantly to recall and propagate the values that drove his national life using his birthday Nov 16 as platform.