Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former Chairman of National Electoral Commission of Nigeria, (NECON), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, has commended the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, for honouring the first President of Nigeria, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, with a public holiday. The state government had, recently, declared that November 16 every year would thenceforth be public holiday in the state to mark the posthumous birthday of the first civilian president as a mark of honour. Prof. Nwosu, who spoke to our correspondent from his base in the United States of America (USA) via Skype, said that Azikiwe popularly known as Zik of Africa deserved the honour done to him by the government of his state considering the important role he played to secure Nigeria’s independence and its development. This is even as he also commended Obiano for assisting the victims of fire disaster that rocked Ochanja Market, Onitsha. He said that that singular show of love and compassion would endear him to the hearts of many people.

Speaking further, he praised Obiano for significantly improving security of lives and property in the state and the recent procurement and distribution of about 110 security vehicles to the security agencies in the state.

was good to help improve security during the upcoming Christmas celebration. He noted that despite the meagre resources at his disposal, the governor has shown that he would not trade the security of lives and property of Ndi Anambra and other residents in the state for anything.

Nwosu, who however, appealed to the governor to carryout palliative works on some of the failed roads in the state to enable Ndi Anambra enjoy smooth ride during the yuletide, praised him for introducing Anambra Health Insurance Scheme which he said would make healthcare services more affordable to the people of the state.

The former Commissioner for Local Government in the Old Anambra State said that the introduction of Operation Light Up Anambra by Obiano would maximally reduce crime rate in the state. He said that the governor did well by also launching the phase II of the Operation Kpochapu and the introduction of Africa’s first super smart close circuit cameras for the state.

Nwosu who hails from Ajalli in Orumba North Local Government of Anambra State became popular with his introduction of Option A4 in the 1993 election adjudged to be the freest and fairest poll in the country.